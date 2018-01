Jan 24 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN LTD FILES FOR IPO

* CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN - IPO TO COMPRISE FRESH ISSUE OF UP TO 9 BILLION RUPEES, OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 10.3 MILLION SHARES BY CREDITACCESS ASIA

* CREDITACCESS GRAMEEN - ICICI SECURITIES, CREDIT SUISSE, IIFL, KOTAK TO MANAGE IPO (Mumbai newsroom)