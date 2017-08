July 13 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd

* Says expect a double digit growth in services business in FY 18‍​

* Says attrition at 18.5% in quarter

* Says FY 2018 margins are expected to improve by 50bps driven by improvements in operational efficiency through the year

* Says DLM business is expected to grow by at least 20% in fy 18‍​