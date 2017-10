Oct 12 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd

* Declared interim dividend of 5 rupees per share

* Says Sept quarter attrition at 16.8 percent ‍​

* Says outlook for FY18 is strong‍​

* Says expects double digit growth in services business while DLM business is expected to grow around 20 percent in FY 2018‍​

* Says margins expected to improve by 50 bps in FY18‍​