June 23 (Reuters) - DB Corp Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 240.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 544.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 4.87 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.89 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DB CORP - COVID-19 INDUCED INDIA LOCKDOWN CAUSED IMMEDIATE DISRUPTION TO BUSINESSES, IMPACTING REVENUE TOWARDS END OF Q4FY20 & CONTINUING IN Q1FY21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: