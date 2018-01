Jan 17 (Reuters) - India’s Dcb Bank:

* Q3 NET PROFIT 570 MILLION RUPEES VS 513 MLN RUPEES YEAR AGO

* Q3 NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.12 PERCENT VERSUS 3.95 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* GROSS NPA AT 1.89 PERCENT AS ON DEC 31 VS 1.8 PCT AS ON SEPT. 30 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2FN8Jjg Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mumbai newsroom)