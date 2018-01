BRIEF-India's Dec Gold Imports Up 71.52 Pct To $3.39 Billion - Trade Ministry

Jan 15 (Reuters) - INDIA‘S DECEMBER GOLD IMPORTS UP 71.52 PERCENT TO $3.39 BILLION - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA‘S DECEMBER OIL IMPORTS UP 34.94 PERCENT Y/Y TO $10.35 BILLION - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA‘S DECEMBER EXPORTS UP 12.36 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA‘S DECEMBER IMPORTS UP 21.12 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA‘S APRIL-DECEMBER EXPORTS AT $223.51 BILLION, UP 12.05 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA'S APRIL-DECEMBER IMPORTS AT $338.37 BILLION, UP 21.76 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY