Oct 16 (Reuters) - India’s Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit after tax 2.93 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 26.10 billion rupees

* Declared interim dividend of 3 rupees per share

* Net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 2.33 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 21.60 billion rupees