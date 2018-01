Jan 25 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 3.03 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.92 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 38.34 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 37.23 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.40 BILLION RUPEES