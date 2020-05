May 20 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 7.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.34 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUES 44.32 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 40.17 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 5.03 BILLION RUPEES

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 25 RUPEES/SHARE FOR FY 2019-20