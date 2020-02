Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd:

* AUDIT OF INTEGRATED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION AT MEDCHAL-MALKAJGIRI, TELANGANA, BY U.S. FDA, HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* NO FORM 483 ISSUED AT CLOSURE OF AUDIT AT MEDCHAL-MALKAJGIRI, TELANGANA Source text: (bit.ly/2PsP4vq) Further company coverage: