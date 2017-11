Nov 1 (Reuters) - Eclerx Services Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit 884.8 million rupees versus profit 971.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 3.31 billion rupees versus 3.34 billion rupees year ago

* Says VK Mundhra resigns as chairman‍​

* Says Pradeep Kapoor appointed as chairman‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: