BRIEF-India's Edelweiss to raise 17.50 bln rupees for Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* India’s Edelweiss to raise 17.50 billion rupees ($271.40 million) for Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund Related Text: Edelweiss Group has launched Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund, an alternative investment fund with targeted corpus of 17.50 billion rupees. The Fund will aim to invest in companies that are at a “crossover” point of going from unlisted to listed in the near term. The strategy is to invest in companies that provide such crossover opportunities having visibility of accessing public markets. The IPO market activity has gathered pace and companies from a wide range of sectors intend to go public in the near term, opening up new investment opportunities for investors. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Mumbai Desk)