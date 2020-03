March 30 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd:

* INDIA’S EICHER MOTORS CEO SAYS MOST ORDERS RECEIVED EARLIER ARE NOW GETTING CANCELLED -CNBC-TV18

* INDIA’S EICHER MOTORS CEO SAYS MANAGING FIXED COSTS LIKE SALARIES, RENT, POWER CHARGES ARE FOREMOST CHALLENGE-CNBC-TV18

* INDIA'S EICHER MOTORS CEO SAYS MOST MIGRANT WORKERS HAVE LEFT THE CITY, WILL BE A CHALLENGE TO GET THEM BACK-CNBC-TV18