April 3 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE STARTS PROBE IN ICICI BANK-VIDEOCON MATTER - CNBC TV-18, CITING SOURCES

* ED LOOKING AT POSSIBLE FEMA VIOLATIONS IN TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN NUPOWER AND VIDEOCON - CNBC TV-18, CITING SOURCES

* INDIA'S ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE WILL SEEK DOCUMENTS FROM NUPOWER ON TRANSACTIONS WITH VIDEOCON - CNBC TV-18, CITING SOURCES