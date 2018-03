BRIEF-India's Feb Gold Imports Down 16.92 Pct y/y To $2.89 Bln - Trade Ministry

March 15 (Reuters) -

* INDIA’S FEBRUARY EXPORTS UP 4.48 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA’S FEBRUARY IMPORTS UP 10.41 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA’S APRIL-FEBRUARY EXPORTS AT $273.73 BILLION, UP 11.02 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA’S APRIL-FEBRUARY IMPORTS AT $416.87 BILLION, UP 21.04 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA’S FEB OIL IMPORTS AT $10.19 BILLION; UP 32.05 PERCENT Y/Y - TRADE MINISTRY

* INDIA’S FEB GOLD IMPORTS DOWN 16.92 PERCENT Y/Y TO $2.89 BILLION - TRADE MINISTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Malini Menon and Manoj Kumar)