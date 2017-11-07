FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables Sept-qtr profit down nearly 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
Business
U.S. department stores tap brakes on holiday stocking
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
Deals
China seen closely scrutinizing Qualcomm, Broadcom deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2017 / 10:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables Sept-qtr profit down nearly 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Finolex Cables Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 996.7 million rupees versus 1.05 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 6.88 billion rupees versus 6.14 billion rupees last year

* Post GST, revenue growth was negatively impacted in elctrical wires, fans, water heaters, switches and switch gears ‍​

* Implementation of RERA had negative impact on growth in real estate businesses and on co’s volumes in these areas ‍​

Source text - bit.ly/2AmIxsV

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.