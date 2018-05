BRIEF-India's Fortis Healthcare Gets Modified Investment Proposal From Munjals & Burmans

May 1 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* GETS MODIFIED INVESTMENT PROPOSAL FROM MUNJAL’S OFFICE AND BURMAN’S OFFICE TO INVEST DIRECTLY INTO CO

* REVISED BINDING OFFER TO INVEST 18 BILLION RUPEES DIRECTLY INTO CO

* OFFER INCLUDES INVESTMENT WORTH 8 BILLION RUPEES VIA PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES

* OFFER INCLUDES INVESTMENT OF 10 BILLION RUPEES VIA PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF WARRANTS

* ALLOTMENT & PRICING FOR THE PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF SHARES AT 167 RUPEES PER SHARE

* ALLOTMENT & PRICING FOR THE PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF WARRANTS AT 176 RUPEES PER SHARE

* PROPOSAL FROM MUNJAL'S OFFICE AND BURMAN'S OFFICE PROPOSES STRATEGIC SALE OF CO'S SRL BUSINESS