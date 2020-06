BRIEF-India's Fortis Healthcare Posts March-Qtr Consol Net Loss

June 17 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* MARCH-QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 412.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.51 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 11.13 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 11.84 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* REVENUES SAW SHARP REDUCTION IN APRIL; FROM MAY, SEEING SIGNS OF EARLY AND GRADUAL RECOVERY

* IMPACT OF PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH APRIL-JUNE QUARTER AND BEYOND

* EXPECTS EARNINGS PRESSURE THROUGH APRIL–JUNE QUARTER AND BEYOND TILL PANDEMIC RECEDES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: