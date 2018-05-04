BRIEF-India's Fortis Healthcare Says Appoints Arpwood Capital As Financial Adviser To Board

May 4 (Reuters) - Fortis Healthcare Ltd:

* INDIA’S FORTIS HEALTHCARE SAYS APPOINTS ARPWOOD CAPITAL AS FINANCIAL ADVISER TO BOARD

* FORTIS SAYS ARPWOOD TO PROVIDE INDEPENDENT OPINION ON OFFERS RECEIVED OR TO BE RECEIVED FROM BIDDERS Source text for Eikon: [It is hereby informed that basis the direction made by the Board, the Company has appointed Arpwood Capital Private Limited, an eminent investment banking firm engaged in providing merger, acquisition and capital raising advisory services. The firm will act as financial advisor to the Board of Directors of the Company to provide its independent opinion on (a) the offers received or to be received from bidders for a potential significant equity investment and/or acquisition or restructuring of its assets, and (b) on the appropriateness of the process put into place for dealing with the said offers.] Further company coverage: