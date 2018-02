Feb 8 (Reuters) - Future Consumer Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 47 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 140.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 7.84 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.52 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVES FUND RAISING UP TO 10 BILLION RUPEES

* APPROVES ENABLING CO TO ISSUE NCDS ON PVT PLACEMENT BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: