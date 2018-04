April 24 (Reuters) - GIC Housing Finance Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 598.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 466.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.96 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.66 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS OF CO TO 150 BILLION RUPEES

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

* APPROVED RAISING LIMIT OF RAISING FUNDS VIA ISSUE OF NCDS/BONDS THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS UP TO 10 BILLION RUPEES