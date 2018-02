Feb 12 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 1.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.36 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 10.35 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 9.60 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2H7Lq4g Further company coverage: