BRIEF-India's Glenmark Pharma & UK's Hikma Enter Exclusive Licensing Agreement For Nasal Spray In U.S.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* SAYS CO, HIKMA ENTER EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR COMMERCIALIZING RYALTRIS™ SEASONAL ALLERGIC RHINITIS NASAL SPRAY IN US

* SAYS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT, REGULATORY APPROVAL AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS. ROYALTIES FROM HIKMA

* GLENMARK WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY APPROVAL OF RYALTRIS BY US FDA

* HIKMA TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RYALTRIS IN U.S. FOLLOWING FDA APPROVAL