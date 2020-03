BRIEF-India's HAL Gets ICC International Court Of Arbitration Notice On Request For Arbitration From RUAG Aerospace Services

March 3 (Reuters) - Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd:

* GOT NOTICE FROM INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION OF INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

* GOT INTERNATIONAL COURT OF ARBITRATION NOTICE ON REQUEST FOR ARBITRATION FROM RUAG AEROSPACE SERVICES GMBH

* HAS INITIATED NECESSARY ACTION WITH REGARDS TO ARBITRATION PROCESS

* AMOUNT IN DISPUTE PARTIALLY QUANTIFIED BY OPPONENT PARTY IS $21.9 MILLION

* AMOUNT IN DISPUTE IS AGAINST ALLEGED DAMAGES ON CO'S BREACH OF AGREEMENT REGARDING PARTS SUPPLY FOR DORNIER-228 PRODUCTION