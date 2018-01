BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies Dec-Qtr Consol Profit Up Marginally

Jan 19 (Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 20.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 20.62 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 21.57 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 128.09 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 118.14 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* FY 18 REVENUES EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 10.5 PERCENT TO 12.5 PERCENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

* FY 18 EXPECTED OPERATING MARGIN (EBIT) RANGE FROM 19.5 PERCENT TO 20.5 PERCENT

* DEC QUARTER GROSS EMPLOYEE ADDITION OF 7,113

* DEC QUARTER ATTRITION IN IT SERVICES (LTM) 15.2 PERCENT