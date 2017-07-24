BRIEF-India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

July 24 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says:

* Have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

* Not too much greenfield CAPEX led loan demand but seeing refinancing and working capital related opportunities

* Sees NIM between 4 and 4.3 percent on an annualised basis

* Gross NPA at 1.24 percent certainly at the higher end

* Had exposure to one of the 12 cos being taken to bankruptcy

* That loan is partially sold and remaining fully provided for Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)