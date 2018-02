Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank: * RAISES LENDING RATES UNDER MCLR BY 10 BPS ACROSS 4 TENORS - WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: Tenor MCLR in % Overnight 7.80 1 month 7.80 3 month 7.85 6 month 8.00 1 year 8.20 2 year 8.30 3 year 8.50 Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)