May 2 (Reuters) - Hero MotoCorp Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 9.67 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 7.18 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 40 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 85.64 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 74.96 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MADE AN INVESTMENT OF 2.01 BILLION RUPEES IN ATHER ENERGY