April 24 (Reuters) - World’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer India’s Hero MotoCorp Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES UPWARD REVISION IN PRICE OF TWO-WHEELERS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* SAYS UPWARD REVISION IN PRICE DUE TO RISING INPUT COST

* SAYS INCREASE IN PRICES WILL BE UP TO 625 RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2vH0x2R Further company coverage: (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)