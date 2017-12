Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hindustan Motors Ltd:

* SEPT QUARTER NET LOSS AFTER TAX 45.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 50.2 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SEPT QUARTER TOTAL INCOME 1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.7 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR