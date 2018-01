BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever Dec-Qtr Profit Up About 28 pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 13.26 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 10.38 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 11.58 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL INCOME 87.42 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 84 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC-QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL CHARGE OF 210 MILLION RUPEES

* HINDUSTAN UNILEVER - ESTIMATED VALUE OF 1.19 BILLION RUPEES PROACTIVELY DISCLOSED TO CBEC ON GST RATE CUT ; CO OFFERED TO PAY SUO MOTU TO GOVERNMENT