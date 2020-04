BRIEF-India's Hindustan Unilever March Quarter Profit Falls

April 30 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 15.19 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 15.38 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 18.15 BILLION RUPEES - REFINITIV DATA

* MARCH QUARTER SALE OF PRODUCTS 88.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 98.09 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 IMPACTED THE BUSINESS FROM MID-MARCH

* RAMPED UP CAPACITIES IN CATEGORIES SUCH AS SANITIZERS, HANDWASH ETC

* DEMAND PATTERNS ARE CHANGING; LIKELY TO SEE AN UPSWING IN CATEGORIES SUCH AS HEALTH, HYGIENE AND NUTRITION

* IN THE NEAR TERM, ALSO LIKELY TO SEE SOME ADVERSE IMPACT ON DISCRETIONARY CATEGORIES AND OUT OF HOME CHANNEL

* LIKELY TO SEE AN UPSWING IN CATEGORIES LIKE HEALTH, HYGIENE AND NUTRITION

* SYSTEMATICALLY REVIEWING ALL AREAS OF CASH GENERATION AND USAGE AND RE-EVALUATING ALL COSTS IN PREVAILING CIRCUMSTANCES Source text: (bit.ly/2ycTbX1) Further company coverage: