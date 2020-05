BRIEF-India's Hindustan Zinc March-Qtr Net Profit Drops

May 21 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 13.39 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 20.12 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 43.21 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 53.84 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER MINED METAL PRODUCTION UP 6% QOQ AT 249KT

* MARCH QUARTER REFINED METAL PRODUCTION UP 1% QOQ AT 221KT

* IN APRIL, RAMPED UP MINES TO 40% CAPACITY AND SMELTERS TO 80%

* DEFERRING GUIDANCE FOR FY 2021 TO END OF Q1 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY AROUND LOCKDOWNS AND BUSINESS DISRUPTION RISK Source text: bit.ly/3e5mLNl Further company coverage: