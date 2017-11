Nov 14 (Reuters) - Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net profit 608.8 million rupees versus profit 370.5 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 1.62 billion rupees versus 2.19 billion rupees last year

* Approves preferential issue of upto 2 billion rupees in share warrants, convertible into shares to promoter‍​