April 30 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 28.46 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 25.45 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 93.28 BILLION RUPEES

* NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN MARCH QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 20.44 BILLION RUPEES; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 84.53 BILLION RUPEES