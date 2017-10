Oct 30 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit after tax 21.01 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 20.10 billion rupees

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 86.85 billion rupees

* Net profit after tax in Sept quarter last year was 18.27 billion rupees; revenue from operations was 80.63 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2yYOMTK Further company coverage: