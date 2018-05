BRIEF-India's HT Media March-Qtr Consol Profit Rises Almost Three-fold

May 2 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 750.4 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 255.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.61 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.85 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND 0.40 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE

* SAYS RAJIV VERMA DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* SAYS CO APPROVED AN INVESTMENT UPTO 100 MILLION RUPEES IN EDITORJI TECHNOLGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

* SAYS RECOMMENDED RE-APPOINTMENT OF SHOBHANA BHARTIA AS MD FOR A FURTHER PERIOD OF 5 YEARS

* SAYS RAJIV VERMA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE TILL SUCCESSOR JOINS