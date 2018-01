31 gennaio (Reuters) - India’s ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar:

* CEO SAYS Q3 GROSS NPA ADDITIONS LOWEST IN NINE QTRS

* CEO SAYS OUTCOME OF RBI AUDIT FOR FY17 DOES NOT REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE

* CEO SAYS “DRILLED-DOWN” LIST OF BELOW INVESTMENT GRADE COMPANY LOAN EXPOSURE AT 190.62 BILLION RUPEES AT END-DEC

* CEO SAYS NO PLAN FOR ANY SHARE SALE AS OF NOW