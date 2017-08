BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank June-qtr profit down 8 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd

* June quarter net profit 20.49 billion rupees versus net profit of 22.32 billion rupees year ago

* Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 20.43 billion rupees

* June quarter interest earned 134.59 billion rupees versus 133.30 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter provisions and contingencies 26.09 billion rupees versus 25.15 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter gross NPA 7.99 percent versus 7.89 percent previous quarter

* June quarter net NPA 4.86 percent versus 4.89 percent previous quarter

* Net loans to companies whose facilities have been restructured were inr 23.70 billion at June 30, 2017 compared to INR 42.65 billion at March 31, 2017.