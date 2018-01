Jan 16 (Reuters) - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.32 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 2.20 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER NET PREMIUM EARNED 17.51 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 15.43 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER COMBINED RATIO 96 PERCENT VERSUS 106.6 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 22.4 PERCENT VERSUS 20.4 PERCENT LAST YEAR