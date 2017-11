Nov 13 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol net loss after tax 11.07 billion rupees versus profit of 915 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol loss was 11.25 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 74.66 billion rupees versus 93 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter ARPU 132 rupees

* Net debt as on Sept 30, 2017 541 billion rupees