April 27 (Reuters) - IDFC Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 15.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.35 BILLION RUPEES

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.75 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 26.42 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.71 BILLION RUPEES

* APPROVED BORROWING FUNDS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NCDS, COMMERCIAL PAPERS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 20 BILLION RUPEES