Feb 5 (Reuters) - IFCI Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER LOSS 1.77 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 451.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 6.27 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.77 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED ISSUE OF SHARES VIA PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT TO GOVERNMENT OF INDIA

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES VIA PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT TO GOVERNMENT OF INDIA