May 4 (Reuters) - IL & FS Investment Managers Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS 21.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 36.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 258.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 284.5 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.60 RUPEES PER SHARE