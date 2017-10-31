FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's IndiGo expects to take 12-15 months to resolve Pratt & Whitney engine issues
October 31, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-India's IndiGo expects to take 12-15 months to resolve Pratt & Whitney engine issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd:

* Says has started receiving spare engines from Pratt & Whitney, no planes on ground

* Says does not expect to receive same magnitude of credit from manufacturers going forward

* Says expect it to take 12-15 months to resolve issues with Pratt & Whitney engines

* Says booked a forex loss of 460 million rupees this quarter versus gain of 346 million rupees year ago

* Says looking at owning ATR small planes outright, will take first delivery in December Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)

