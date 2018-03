March 27 (Reuters) - Indoco Remedies Ltd:

* UNITED KINGDOM - MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* INSPECTION TOOK PLACE BETWEEN MARCH 14 TO MARCH 16

* UK-MHRA ISSUED OBSERVATIONS, WHICH INCLUDE 3 CRITICAL AND 4 MAJOR