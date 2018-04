BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank March Qtr Profit Up About 27 Pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 9.53 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 7.52 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 46.50 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 38.30 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 3.36 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.30 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 7.50 RUPEES PER SHARE

* MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.17 PERCENT VERSUS 1.16 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.51 PERCENT VERSUS 0.46 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* SAYS FOR FRAUD DETECTED DURING THE QUARTER W.R.T A GEMS AND JEWELLERY BORROWER GROUP, BANK HAS MADE NECESSARY PROVISIONS