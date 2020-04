BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank March Quarter Profit Misses Estimates

April 27 (Reuters) - Indusind Bank Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 3.02 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS 5.67 BILLION RUPEES — REFINITIV DATA

* MARCH QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 73.87 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 24.4 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.91% VERSUS 1.05% PREV QUARTER

* INDUSIND BANK - PROFIT, REVENUE FIGURES FOR QUARTER ARE NOT COMPARABLE WITH PREVIOUS PERIODS DUE TO MERGER OF BHARAT FINANCIAL INCLUSION

* INDUSIND BANK-EXTENT TO WHICH COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL IMPACT BANK’S OPERATIONS, FINANCIAL RESULTS DEPENDENT ON FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS, WHICH ARE HIGHLY UNCERTAIN

* INDUSIND BANK - IN COVID-19 BACKDROP, DURING QUARTER & YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, MADE COUNTER CYCLICAL BUFFER/FLOATING PROVISION OF 2.60 BILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: