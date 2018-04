BRIEF-India's Infosys' Exec Says Committed To Acquisitions That Fit Co's Strategy

April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SIZE OF OVERALL DIGITAL DEALS IS IMPROVING

* INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CO EXPLORING POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR SUBSIDIARIES INCLUDING SKAVA AND PANAYA

* INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO ACQUISITIONS THAT FIT CO’S STRATEGY

* INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE

* INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS SPENDS FROM NORTH AMERICAN CLIENTS EXPECTED TO COME BACK LATER THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta)