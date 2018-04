April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BILLION RUPEES - TV

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 180.83 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 171.20 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* The consolidated profit alert was sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release issued by the company